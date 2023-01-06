Mexican singer Gloria Trevi reveals child sex cult allegations

Mexican pop singer Gloria Trevi has been accused of “grooming” and exploiting underage girls in the early ’90s for the benefit of her former producer Sergio Andrade.

According to Variety, two unidentified women have alleged that Trevi and Andrade used their “role, status, and power” in order to initiate sexual contact with them over the course of several years.

The accusers were aged 13 and 15 years old respectively when Trevi approached them in public for what they claim was a violent sex cult.

Per a complaint that was filed in Los Angeles County last Friday (December 30), the two women are “survivors of childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, molestation, and abuse” at the hands of the defendants.

The filing states that the alleged victims have since suffered “substantial emotional distress, anxiety, nervousness, anger and fear” as a result of the abuse.

It is noted that the suit does not use Trevi or Andrade’s names, but instead identifies them anonymously as Jane Doe defendants.

However, they have both been linked to the alleged crimes due to descriptions and the matching chronology of past live tours and album releases.

The documents describe Trevi as a “famous and popular pop star, and one of the most highly compensated female artists in Latin America”, while Andrade is said to be “one of the most successful music producers in Mexico”.

Earlier today (January 6), Trevi issued a statement on Instagram in which she denied the allegations.

“Being a victim of physical and sexual abuse is one of the worst things that can happen to a human being,” she wrote (translation via Rolling Stone). “I say it, and I know it, because I am a survivor. And my thoughts go out to anyone who, like me, has ever been the victim of any kind of abuse.

“But I will not remain silent while I am unfairly accused of crimes I did not commit. These false accusations, which were first made against me more than 25 years ago, have been tried in various courts and, in all instances, I have been completely and totally acquitted.”

Trevi continued: “For these old, disproven claims to resurface now is tremendously painful for me and for all of my family. The accusations were false when they were made and remain false today.”

As the star referred to in the post, she and Andrade were arrested in Brazil back in 2000. The pair spent four years in detention awaiting trial on criminal charges relating to the alleged child sex ring.

Trevi continued with her music career after she was acquitted on those charges.

The new filing just met the deadline for California’s Child Victims Act, which temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse claims.

The filing requests a trial by jury and an unspecified sum of damages that is to be decided at the time of trial.