News Music News

MF Doom has died, aged 49: “The world will never be the same without you”

His wife Jasmine confirmed the news on social media

By Andrew Trendell
MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Legendary rapper MF Doom has died at the age of 49, his family have confirmed.

Posting on his Instagram account, his wife Jasmine revealed that the rapper (real name Daniel Dumile) passed away on October 31, 2020 – but broke the news tonight (Thursday December 31, 2020). His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Jasmine wrote:

“Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!

“To Dumile

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

“All my Love
“Jasmine

“Transitioned October 31,2020.” 

A number of figures from the world of music and pop culture have since paid tribute to MF Doom – hailing him as one of the most important and influential rappers of all time.

The influential rapper is responsible for some of the most beloved hip-hop albums of all-time, including Mm.. Food and Madvillainy with Madlib. While he hadn’t released a solo album since 2009’s Born Like This, he remained active in the decade that followed and released three separate collaborative efforts. Just earlier this month, BADBADNOTGOOD released a collaboration with DOOM entitled “The Chocolate Conquistadors.”

The rapper and producer, known by his iconic mask, released six albums – including the highly influential ‘Mm.. Food’ and ‘Madvillainy’ with Madlib. His last solo album was 2009’s ‘Born Like This’, but he has released a number of collaborative efforts since, including ‘Czarface Meets Metal Face (with Czarface)’ in 2018 and ‘The Chocolate Conquistadors’ with BADBADNOTGOOD earlier this year.

Rapper MF Doom performs live at ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ festival, July 23, 2011 in London (Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Before launching a solo career, DOOM was known as Zev Love X in KMD alongside his younger brother DJ Subroc and Onyx.

In 2017, DOOM paid tribute to his son who passed away at the age of 14.

This is a breaking and developing story. Check back at NME for more information.

  • Related Topics
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement