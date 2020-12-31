MF Doom has died, aged 49: “The world will never be the same without you”

Legendary rapper MF Doom has died at the age of 49, his family have confirmed.

Posting on his Instagram account, his wife Jasmine revealed that the rapper (real name Daniel Dumile) passed away on October 31, 2020 – but broke the news tonight (Thursday December 31, 2020). His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Jasmine wrote:

“Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!

“To Dumile

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

“All my Love

“Jasmine

“Transitioned October 31,2020.”

A number of figures from the world of music and pop culture have since paid tribute to MF Doom – hailing him as one of the most important and influential rappers of all time.

MF DOOM FOREVER — el-p (@therealelp) December 31, 2020

rIP mF dOOM ! wTF — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 31, 2020

MF DOOM is the standard-bearer for rappers who pen internal rhyme patterns, who use pop culture references, who spit over cartoon loops. I can't begin to list the artists who've followed his path. As a writer, the impulse to describe what you hear as "Doom-esque" is constant — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) December 31, 2020

I heard that some authors rewrote entire novels by the greats just to see how it felt Denzel and I made UNLOCKED talking about DOOM every single day just trying to channel an ounce of the feeling RIP MF DOOM — kennybeats (@kennybeats) December 31, 2020

RIP MF DOOM. Sleep well mate. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 31, 2020

LONG LIVE MF DOOM — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 31, 2020

RIP MF DOOM WTF THIS SHIT HURT BAD — sinCere シ (@softest_hard) December 31, 2020

this man dying on halloween is the most MF DOOM way to leave earth — aida osman (@shutupaida) December 31, 2020

2020 you funky sob you just had to take another one. RIP MF DOOM pic.twitter.com/veK11k85ij — Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) December 31, 2020

RIP MF Doom. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 31, 2020

One of, if not THE most, influential artists in the game. The world lost a good one. Rest in power MF DOOM 😔 — 𝐩𝐚𝐭 (@patfriick) December 31, 2020

2020 had to do us dirty one more time. RIP MF DOOM! May your sound inspire music FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/QYsz2NV0Q0 — KOTA (@KotaTheFriend) December 31, 2020

I’m so sad that MF Doom passed. He is one of my all time greats, he was always operating in a different dimension. Bon voyage to a legend. Mm.. Food all day 😔 love you villian 😔 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) December 31, 2020

One of the most incredible, innovative and powerful forces has passed away. Rest in however you wish to rest. ALL CAPS when you write his name. Travel beautifully MF DOOM pic.twitter.com/rVjmp9oOnT — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) December 31, 2020

Will cherish this day forever. Rest In Peace MF Doom. 💔😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z0kOp3TcsQ — Marco Polo (@marcopolobeats) December 31, 2020

everyone has a story about they first time they heard about MF DOOM — his mythology always seemed to precede his music and then his music always seemed to outpace the hype — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 31, 2020

The influential rapper is responsible for some of the most beloved hip-hop albums of all-time, including Mm.. Food and Madvillainy with Madlib. While he hadn’t released a solo album since 2009’s Born Like This, he remained active in the decade that followed and released three separate collaborative efforts. Just earlier this month, BADBADNOTGOOD released a collaboration with DOOM entitled “The Chocolate Conquistadors.”

The rapper and producer, known by his iconic mask, released six albums – including the highly influential ‘Mm.. Food’ and ‘Madvillainy’ with Madlib. His last solo album was 2009’s ‘Born Like This’, but he has released a number of collaborative efforts since, including ‘Czarface Meets Metal Face (with Czarface)’ in 2018 and ‘The Chocolate Conquistadors’ with BADBADNOTGOOD earlier this year.

Before launching a solo career, DOOM was known as Zev Love X in KMD alongside his younger brother DJ Subroc and Onyx.

In 2017, DOOM paid tribute to his son who passed away at the age of 14.

This is a breaking and developing story. Check back at NME for more information.