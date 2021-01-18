MF DOOM fans hit out at his inclusion on Joe Biden’s inauguration playlist

MF DOOM fans have hit out after the late rapper was included on US President-elect Joe Biden‘s new inauguration playlist.

The unhappiness stems from DOOM, who was British-born and never obtained US citizenship, being refused re-entry into the States in 2010 after a European tour, when Joe Biden was Vice President to Barack Obama.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ playlist was curated by Issa Rae’s Raedio imprint alongside the Presidential Inaugural Committee, and features DOOM’s 2004 single ‘Coffin Nails’ alongside tracks from Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar and more.

A host of complaints stemming from the 2010 immigration incident have met the release of the playlist on social media. One wrote: “It was a Democratic administration – the one that Biden was part of, as VP – that denied MF Doom the ability to return back to the US with his family. It’s unbelievable that anyone would think he would feel honored by being acknowledged in such an inauthentic manner.”

Another added: “MF DOOM died in a foreign country because Joe Biden’s president wouldn’t let him come back to his homeland” while a further tweeter claimed that it was “insulting that the Obama administration deported MF DOOM and then Joe Biden puts him on his inauguration playlist”.

Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the next US President on Wednesday (January 20) after his victory over Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Foo Fighters are among the acts set to perform at various Inauguration events on the day. Additionally, Fall Out Boy and will.i.am will appear at the pre-inauguration ‘We The People’ concert, while the New Radicals will reform after 22 years for the event.

MF DOOM died on Halloween (October 31) 2020, with his death being announced by his family on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

An NME obituary to DOOM wrote: “Flawless technique was a given, his voice – smoky, from the recesses of the throat, inherently cool – as unique as any of the greats to come before or after. Few who have picked up a microphone have had the confidence of flow or the flair for wordplay that Dumile exhibited.

“His run of four classic albums in two years (2003’s ‘Take Me To Your Leader’ and ‘Vaudeville Villain’ and 2004’s ‘Venomous Villain’ and ‘Mm…Food’) is one of rap’s greatest achievements. And yet genius doesn’t come from merely ticking boxes. DOOM’s brilliance lay in world-building.”