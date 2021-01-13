MF DOOM’s streams up 870 per cent in the US following news of his death

Streams of MF DOOM’s music increased by 870 per cent following news of his death, according to MRC Data.

On December 31, it was revealed that the rapper and producer had passed away on October 31. A cause of death is yet to be revealed publicly.

This week, MRC Data reported that US listeners streamed MF DOOM’s tracks 25.4million times in the week between December 31 and January 5. 8.8million of those streams reportedly occurred on January 1 alone.

The late rapper’s music had been streamed 2.6million times in the US during the six days prior.

MF DOOM’s song downloads and album sales also increased significantly from December 31 to January 5, growing 2,879 per cent and 1,264 per cent, respectively, compared to figures recorded from December 25-30.

MF DOOM’s ‘Rapp Snitch Knishes’ was his best-performing song from December 31 to January 5, having been streamed 1.5million times in this period.

‘Accordion’ and ‘All Caps’ were DOOM’s most popular tracks recorded under his Madvillain moniker, with both streamed 1.4million times in the days from December 31 to January 5.

‘Madvillainy’, the rapper’s only studio album under that name, has also re-entered the Billboard Album Charts for the first time since 2014. The LP has recorded a new peak, charting at Number 73.

MF DOOM had almost completed the sequel to ‘Madvillainy’ prior to his death, according to the founder of the label which released the iconic Madvillain record.

“DOOM was always telling me ‘It’s 85% done, it’s 85% done.’ That was the magic number,” Peanut Butter Wolf of Stones Throw Records said in a recent interview.

Earlier this month, Flying Lotus revealed that he had also been working on an EP with MF DOOM before the rapper passed away.

Lupe Fiasco, Thom Yorke, Open Mike Eagle and Busta Rhymes were among those to pay tribute to MF DOOM following news of his passing.

“He was a massive inspiration to so many of us,” Radiohead’s Thom Yorke said on social media.

“The way he put words was often shocking in it’s [sic] genius”.