MGMT announce fifth album ‘Loss Of Life’ and share nostalgic new single, ‘Mother Nature’

MGMT have announced their fifth studio album ‘Loss Of Life’ and shared its first single – listen to ‘Mother Nature’ below.

The duo – comprising Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser – are set to release the 10-track follow-up to ‘Little Dark Age’ (2018) on February 23, 2024 via Mom + Pop. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Today (October 31) MGMT have previewed the forthcoming record with a nostalgic guitar-based song titled ‘Mother Nature’, which arrived with an animated video directed by Jordan Fish.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, the band explained that the single “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on”.

They went on to explain that “one part” of ‘Mother Nature’ “sounds like Oasis“.

The accompanying video sees two animal friends, Dog and Turtle, join forces to take down an evil pet collector.

“I hope the story makes people happy and feel connected to family, friends and the animal kingdom as well,” said Fish, who has worked with MGMT since their debut album ‘Oracular Spectacular’. Tune in here:

The upcoming ‘Loss Of Life’ will also feature a collaboration with Christine And The Queens called ‘Dancing In Babylon’. Other song titles include ‘People In The Streets’, ‘Bubblegum Dog’ and ‘I Wish I Was Joking’.

Advertisement

The new LP marks MGMT’s first project on independent label Mom + Pop, with the group having released their previous four albums via Columbia.

MGMT said: “All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom + Pop.

“Musically speaking, we are running at around 20 per cent adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

MGMT made ‘Loss Of Life’ with producer Patrick Wimberly (Beyoncé, Lil Yachty) and longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon). The latter mixed the record as he has done on the duo’s past four full-lengths.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Loss Of Life (part 2)’

2. ‘Mother Nature’

3. ‘Dancing In Babylon’ (featuring Christine and the Queens)

4. ‘People In The Streets’

5. ‘Bubblegum Dog’

6. ‘Nothing To Declare’

7. ‘Nothing Changes’

8. ‘Phradie’s Song’

9. ‘I Wish I Was Joking’

10. ‘Loss Of Life’

MGMT teased their new album last month when VanWyngarden shared a photo of a vinyl test pressing on the band’s subreddit. The image was accompanied by a banana and the text “elf of soils”, which some fans correctly guessed was an anagram for ‘Loss Of Life’.