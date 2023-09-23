MGMT appear to be teasing a new album after fans spotted a post on the band’s subreddit this week.

As reported on Stereogum, the duo’s Andrew VanWyngarden posted a photo of a test pressing on the band’s subreddit (September 21). The image was accompanied by a banana and the text “elf of soils”.

Reddit users were speculating that it could be an anagram of a new album title based on two earlier posts by VanWyngarden – one that suggested a new MGMT album is likely to come out in 2023, the other titled “Just got done cooking L.O.L” (via Pitchfork).

Back in January, MGMT teased a “fancy new album” that they say would be finished and released in 2023.

The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and frontman VanWyngarden promised in 2022 that they would return with new music that year although that didn’t materialise.

However, when they were announced for the Just Like Heaven festival earlier this year (January 17), they gave an update on new music.

Of new music, they said: “Keep checking back in with us because we’ve been making some fun new recordings and have a fancy new album (LOL) that should be finished at some point this year, which is the year 2023.”

Since the 2018 release of ‘Little Dark Age’, the band have been largely quiet, though appeared in feature spots on The Avalanches‘ star-studded recent album ‘We Will Always Love You’ and ColaBoyy’s track ‘Kid Born In Space’.

In that time, VanWyngarden has also shared new music under his solo moniker Gentle Dom, covered Tones and I’s global smash ‘Dance Monkey’ and remixed Metronomy and Club Intl.

Of progress on the new record, he told fans on Reddit last August: “There are irons in the fire and we have been busy. I had forgotten my login info, the mgmt drought ends this year.”