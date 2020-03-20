MGMT share another trippy new track ‘As You Move Through The World’

MGMT have shared another new song ‘As You Move Through The World’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is an ambient seven-minute instrumental, and is part of their forthcoming limited edition 12″ vinyl. Pre-orders are available at the band’s website.

It follows their recent track ‘In The Afternoon’, marking their first original music since 2018.

The band released the track early following the coronavirus outbreak which also forced their Mexico and Texas tour dates to be cancelled.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote: “Hey all you COVIDS— oops, we mean KIDS, since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, ‘As You Move Through The World’, a little early!

“Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.”

They continued: “For those of you who pre-ordered ITA vinyl, you’ll get a digital download of the new track, and we’re still on track to ship out your vinyl by the end of March, barring any further apocalyptic scenarios. By popular demand, we’re also re-opening sales for the limited edition ITA vinyl and t-shirt.”

Andrew VanWynGarden recently tweeted a 52-second teaser of what appeared to be a coronavirus anthem, which has since been deleted.

Reviewing 2018 album ‘Little Dark Age’, NME previously wrote: “After more than a decade of insularity, MGMT have thrown open the doors and welcomed you back into their world. In doing so, they’ve had to engage with our messy, unpalatable reality.” The record was partly written in the wake of Donald Trump’s shock election, and so concludes with the elegiac ‘Hand It Over’.