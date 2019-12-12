MGMT unveil new track ‘In The Afternoon’ and launch own record label

MGMT have returned with new track ‘In The Afternoon’, marking their first original music since 2018.

The new offering from the psych rockers is accompanied by a video directed by the duo and also features on a new limited edition 12″ vinyl, alongside another new track titled ‘As You Move Through The World’. It’s set to arrive in March 2020.

While their last album ‘In The Afternoon’ was released on Columbia Records, the new track comes via MGMT Records – which confirms that they’ve set up their own label too.

It’s set to ship in March 2020; pre-orders are available at the band’s website.

Reviewing ‘Little Dark Age’ , NME wrote: “After more than a decade of insularity, MGMT have thrown open the doors and welcomed you back into their world. In doing so, they’ve had to engage with our messy, unpalatable reality. The record was partly written in the wake of Donald Trump’s shock election and so concludes with the elegiac ‘Hand It Over’.

“VanWyngarden recently explained the track “envisions an end to all of this”. MGMT’s return to pop is a much more welcome surprise.”