MGMT‘s Andrew VanWyngarden has shared a new song under his solo moniker Gentle Dom called ‘I Miss Dancing In New York’.

The up-tempo house track appeared on the musician’s Soundcloud over the weekend. You can take a listen below.

It’s VanWyngarden’s first material for three months as Gentle Dom, the name under which he’s released a number of standalone singles and mixes over the last five years.

The project came to greater prominence after Gentle Dom’s remix of Soccer Mommy‘s ‘Circle The Drain’ as part of her ‘Soccer Mommy And Friends Singles Series’.

As well as VanWyngarden’s remix, Soccer Mommy covered MGMT’s ‘Indie Rokkers’ as part of the project.

MGMT’s most recent music as a duo was their feature spot on The Avalanches‘ star-studded recent album ‘We Will Always Love You’.

They appeared on the single ‘The Divine Chord, which also featured former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Meanwhile, last October VanWyndgarden launched a new radio show on WYXR Memphis 91.7FM.

The psych-pop singer announced the new show on social media with a characteristically cryptic teaser video, pitch-bending his voice over an abstract image collage.

“It’s more than a show, ’cause it might just blow your mind. It’ll be scary, it’ll be fun. We will emerge as one. Let’s hope we emerge at all,” VanWyndgarden said.

The band’s last full-length album ‘Little Dark Age‘ was released in 2018. NME named it one of the best albums of that year, writing: “after more than a decade of insularity, MGMT have thrown open the doors and welcomed you back into their world. In doing so, they’ve had to engage with our messy, unpalatable reality.”