MIA attended the prestigious ceremony today along with her mother Kala Pragasam, who was previously one of two women tasked with making the MBE medals each year.

“Having received this medal means so much on so many levels,” MIA wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“My mother, a working-class refugee who received asylum in England in the Eighties, along with my cousin, are the only two women responsible for hand-stitching these medals for the palace.”

Both her mother and cousin took up their roles of medal stitchers back in 1986, holding their jobs for three decades.