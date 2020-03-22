M.I.A. releases ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years

M.I.A. has released ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years – read the song’s lyrics below.

Released on the 15th anniversary of her debut album ‘Arular’, the English-Sri Lankan musician revealed that in order to listen to the new record fans need to head over to her Patreon page.

“Happy Arular release day!!” she wrote, before adding that the song’s cover art was made by IKHYD2020.

Advertisement

M.I.A. also shared the song’s lyrics, beginning with: “People be sleeping on me so much I feel like a mattress/ They be giving too much credit to these girls that be… actress.”

See the post in full below:

M.I.A. launched her Patreon page in January promising fans that they would get access to music, livestreams, Q&As and more.

“The vision for Patreon is that this year I’m going to be going on a journey, release a new record and doing other creative projects and I wanted you guys to come with me,” she said.

“I’m going to try something different, which is basically to open up the conversation with my fans. So come and check me, subscribe, and let’s see what we can do together.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, M.I.A. was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year for “services to music.”

In an Instagram post she wrote: “I’m honoured to have this honour, as it means a lot to my Mother. I want to honour what my mum spent many hours of her life doing!

“She is one of the 2 women in England who hand stitched these medals for the last 30 years. After receiving asylum my mum and cousin took this job in 1986, because it was the only non English speaking manual labour she could find.”