M.I.A. releases ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years

M.I.A. has released ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years – read the song’s lyrics below.
Released on the 15th anniversary of her debut album ‘Arular’, the English-Sri Lankan musician revealed that in order to listen to the new record fans need to head over to her Patreon page.
“Happy Arular release day!!” she wrote, before adding that the song’s cover art was made by IKHYD2020.
M.I.A. also shared the song’s lyrics, beginning with: “People be sleeping on me so much I feel like a mattress/ They be giving too much credit to these girls that be… actress.”
Free music. https://www.patreon.com/mia OHMNI202091. Produced by M.I.A /MUNCHI @originalmunchi Happy Arular release day!! 📸 Cover by IKHYD2020. OHMNI 202091 OHMNI 202091 PEOPLE BE SLEEPING ON ME SO MUCH I FEEL LIKE A MATTRESS THEY BE GIVING TOO MUCH CREDIT TO THESE GIRLS THAT BE.. ACTRESS MY AVATAR FLOATING LIKE A SHOOTING STAR CAUGHT ON A DASH CAM OF A COP CAR B CAREFUL OF THE GAMES THAT’LL TAKE U TOO FAR WHAT U MANIFEST YOU SHOULD KEEP IT ON A PARR EQUAL TO THE PEOPLE SHINING LIKE RAH I BRING IT EVERY TIME KEEP IT 100 LIKE BRRRA SAVED UP LOADED PURE POWA FIRE EARTH AQUA AIR BEND-A YOU ON A MOUNTAIN, THIS IS THE LIGHTNING DIRECT THAT ENRG DON’T BE TROLLIN’ WHEN I HIT MY STRIDE IM GONNA GO IN YEA I GOT THE HAMMER THOR + ODIN LOKI TRYNU GET THE MODE IM IN IM A CROUCHING TIGER AND THE DRAGONS HIDIN ITS A FULL MOON + THE WOLVES ARE HOWLIN ILL NEVER BE A QUITTER YEAH THROW MY TOWEL IN THE GREATEST GLORY IS NOT NEVER FALLIN ITS HOW WE GET BACK UP AND KEEP IT MOVING LIFE CHANGING ITS A STRANGE THING ARE YOU READY FOR WHAT THE TIME GON BRING LIFE CHANGING ITS A STRANGE THING ARE YOU READY FOR WHAT THE TIME GON BRING BACK HOME BACK HOME (FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH) BACK HOME BACK HOME (YEA WE GOT THE SAUCE) BACK ON TRACK (IM ON A NEW LEVEL) YOU BETTER GO CHECK (I STILL BE THAT REBEL) QUEENS + KINGS THE BROWN GIRL SINGS BOYS IN THE BACK BY THE TARPAULIN WHOS HIRIN? WHAT THEY FIRING? THE CITY’S FULL A SHARKS SWIMMING WITH THE DOLPHIN ITS TIME FOR THE MAGIC LIKE IM MERLIN IVE BEEN CHOPPIN IT AND KICKING IT LIKE A SHAOLIN DARLIN THE FUN IS ALWAYS CALLIN AND MY CALLIN IS ALWAYS TO STOP YOU FALLIN IF YOU DO PICK YOU UP + KEEP IT MOVING ITS ONLY GLASS ON THE CELING ITS NOT CEMENT DON’T GET STUCK IN FEELINGS THE GREATEST GLORY'S NOT-NEVER FALLIN ITS HOW WE GET BACK UP AND KEEP ON MOVING BACK HOME BACK HOME (FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH) BACK HOME BACK HOME (YEA WE GOT THE SAUCE) BACK ON TRACK (IM ON A NEW LEVEL) YOU BETTER GO CHECK (I STILL BE THAT REBEL)
M.I.A. launched her Patreon page in January promising fans that they would get access to music, livestreams, Q&As and more.
“The vision for Patreon is that this year I’m going to be going on a journey, release a new record and doing other creative projects and I wanted you guys to come with me,” she said.
“I’m going to try something different, which is basically to open up the conversation with my fans. So come and check me, subscribe, and let’s see what we can do together.”
Meanwhile, M.I.A. was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year for “services to music.”
In an Instagram post she wrote: “I’m honoured to have this honour, as it means a lot to my Mother. I want to honour what my mum spent many hours of her life doing!
“She is one of the 2 women in England who hand stitched these medals for the last 30 years. After receiving asylum my mum and cousin took this job in 1986, because it was the only non English speaking manual labour she could find.”