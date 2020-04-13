M.I.A. teases untitled new song on Instagram for Easter

M.I.A. took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to share a snippet of a new song – listen to it below.

The English-Sri Lankan musician yesterday (April 12) posted a clip of herself dancing to the new song as a heart filter scrolled up the screen.

Not sharing any other details about the record – or when fans could expect the full version – she simply captioned the video with the number “1.”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with many urging her to “release it now.”

“Omg YESSS pls release it,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Wow this is the energy.”

A third added: “We need you more than ever.”

Listen to the snippet below:

The untitled song follows last month’s release of ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years.

Released on the 15th anniversary of her debut album ‘Arular’, M.I.A. revealed that in order to listen to the new record fans need to head over to her Patreon page.

M.I.A. launched her Patreon page in January promising fans that they would get access to music, livestreams, Q&As and more.

“The vision for Patreon is that this year I’m going to be going on a journey, release a new record and doing other creative projects and I wanted you guys to come with me,” she said.

“I’m going to try something different, which is basically to open up the conversation with my fans. So come and check me, subscribe, and let’s see what we can do together.”

Meanwhile, M.I.A. was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year for “services to music.”

In an Instagram post she wrote: “I’m honoured to have this honour, as it means a lot to my Mother. I want to honour what my mum spent many hours of her life doing!

“She is one of the 2 women in England who hand stitched these medals for the last 30 years. After receiving asylum my mum and cousin took this job in 1986, because it was the only non English speaking manual labour she could find.”