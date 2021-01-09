Michael Anthony says he never got to reconcile with Eddie Van Halen

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has spoken in a new interview about how he never got a chance to reconcile with Eddie Van Halen before the legendary guitarist’s untimely passing last October.

In the latest episode of the Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown podcast, Anthony discussed the passing of his former bandmate, the first time Anthony saw him perform, as well as his relationship with another former bandmate, Sammy Hagar.

Van Halen passed away on October 6, 2020, aged 65, after a battle with throat cancer.

When asked about his relationship with Van Halen, Anthony – who had reportedly not been on good terms with the axeman since 2007 – said: “We actually hadn’t spoken, and unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to. And, you know, it kind of bothers me, because we had some issues that were never resolved. But, I mean, what can you do?

“We were on track [for] a reunion, which I’m really sad that it never happened. But, you know, life and the show goes on.”

Van Halen’s song, Wolfgang, claimed just last month that the band would never reunite without his father, saying, “I can confidently say I will NEVER replace my father in Van Halen and tour around the world disrespecting my father’s memory.”

Anthony continued in his interview, speaking about the first time he saw Van Halen perform live.

“I remember I was impressed because they played,” he said.

“They must’ve played the whole WHO ‘Live At Leeds’ or whatever, or any of the classic CREAM stuff they played, Eddie played the lead stuff note for note.

“Back then, when you’re a kid like that, that’s very impressive to see somebody playing like that.”

Anthony, along with former vocalist Hagar, shared a video tribute to Van Halen shortly after his passing. In it, the pair opened up about rehearsing the band’s songs for the first time since hearing news of Van Halen’s death.

“After the unfortunate thing that happened with Eddie Van Halen yesterday, which was, for Mike and I, just was like getting hit by a freaking Mack Truck, kinda took the wind out of the sails,” Hagar said in the video.

“A Van Halen song never felt so hard to sing and play in my life.”

Upon Van Halen’s death, Hagar came forward to share that he and the guitarist had rekindled their friendship.

“Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” he said.

Later, Hagar added that Van Halen’s death would have been “way too much” for him to process had the pair not settled their feud earlier last year.