Michael Bolton undergoes emergency brain surgery

Michael Bolton has revealed that he recently had emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The singer shared the news in a post on his Facebook page, adding that the surgery had been successful and he is now taking the time to recover at home with his family.

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” he wrote.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

Bolton recently released the album ‘Christmas Time’ over the festive period, which was preceded earlier in 2023 by ‘Spark of Light’, his first ever album made up of entirely original material.

He had intended to spend the early months of 2024 on a tour around the US and Europe, but he has confirmed that those shows have been suspended.