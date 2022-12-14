Michael Bublé says Christmas should be cancelled if Lewis Capaldi doesn’t get festive Number One

Michael Bublé has joked that Christmas should be cancelled if Lewis Capaldi doesn’t get this year’s festive Number One.

Earlier this week, Capaldi ignited a playful feud with Bublé, whose festive track ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ is currently 10 chart places ahead of Capaldi’s recent single ‘Pointless’.

“No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas,” he joked to the audience when filming ‘In Concert with Lewis Capaldi’ for BBC Radio 2.

Advertisement

“We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs. Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money.

“So, if anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr Bublé!”

The Canadian artist has now responded on TikTok, saying that he is “deeply crushed” that his music “could ever get in the way” of Capaldi’s song reaching Number One.

“It’s an amazing song and you’re an amazing dude, I am putting it on my Christmas playlist right now and I am telling you right now, ‘Pointless’ is so beautiful,” Bublé said.

“If it doesn’t go to Number One, I believe Christmas should be cancelled, and maybe even Hanukkah. And maybe that’s too far, I don’t know. But I do know this: I love you.”

Advertisement

Last year, LadBaby made history as they scored a fourth consecutive Christmas Number One.

Their single, ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ which featured Ed Sheeran and Elton John, beat out the pair’s joint single ‘Merry Christmas’ (Number Two), Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ (Three), and Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ (Four).

The Kunts‘ Boris Johnson protest song ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’ landed at Number Five, and their campaign earned 53,000 chart sales over final seven days.

Meanwhile, Capaldi was recently announced as a headliner for Reading & Leeds 2023 alongside Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.