Michael C. Hall’s band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum have shared a new track called ‘Armageddon Suite’.

The Dexter actor, who appeared in David Bowie’s Lazarus stage show, is set to release his debut album with the new-wave trio on March 26.

Titled ‘Thanks For Coming’, the forthcoming record will also feature the previously released songs ‘Cruel World’ and ‘Eat An Eraser’.

“‘Armageddon Suite’ is about having a more heightened romantic sense facilitated by the world ending,” Hall explained in a statement.

The track’s official video finds Hall and his bandmates (Matt Katz-Bohen and Peter Yanowitz) driving down country roads and through woodland. You can watch the clip above.

‘Thanks For Coming’ will also include the songs ‘Bombed Out Sites’, ‘Too Cool To Care’, ‘Airhead’ and ‘Tomorrows Screams’. You can see the full tracklist below:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Bombed Out Sites’

3. ‘Nevertheless’

4. ‘Thanks for Coming’

5. ‘Too Cool to Care’

6. ‘Armageddon Suite’

7. ‘Moodarama’

8. ‘Eat an Eraser’

9. ‘The Deeper Down’

10. ‘Sideways’

11. ‘Angela Peacock’

12. ‘Airhead’

13. ‘Tomorrows Screams’

14. ‘Cruel World’ (Bonus track)

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum formed in 2018, and last year released their self-titled debut EP.



Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his role of Dexter in a new 10-episode revival of the hit Showtime show, it was announced last November. The original series ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013.

Earlier this month, Hall explained that he hopes to make up for Dexter‘s “unsatisfying” final episode with the reboot, which will also star Clancy Brown as the lead villain Kurt Caldwell.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to [Dexter?]’,” Hall said. “So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”