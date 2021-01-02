Michael Eavis hopes for Glastonbury return this year if enough people get vaccinated

Michael Eavis has said he hopes for a Glastonbury return in 2021 provided the “majority” of the country gets vaccinated.

The festival founder, who got his vaccination on Thursday (December 31), said that Glastonbury, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, might return this year if enough people get the vaccine.

“It is amazing to be in one of the first groups of people to have the COVID-19 vaccine in Somerset,” he told Somerset Live. “It is great that everyone across the country will be offered the vaccine in due course.

“It is really important that everyone takes the opportunity to have the free vaccine when it is offered to them – it is our only real chance of protecting ourselves and our friends and family from this disease.”

He continued: “As far as the festival is concerned, wouldn’t it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper “Glastonbury style’.”

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, had his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve.

Eavis received his vaccination shot at a GP-led community site at Mendip District Council offices in Shepton Mallet.

Thanking staff and volunteers at the “very well organised” vaccination centre, he said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved, including all the wonderful volunteers.”

Glastonbury 2020 was cancelled back in March, and the event’s lawyer Ben Challis said recently that plans are moving ahead for the festival’s 50th anniversary event to be staged in June 2021.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis reassured fans recently that the event is “not cancelled yet” amid concerns that the event won’t take place.

Last month, a fan tweeted: “I will only believe that Glastonbury is cancelled next year if Emily Eavis rings me personally to tell me,” to which Eavis simply replied: “Not cancelled yet!”

Eavis added: “Appreciate lots of rumours are flying around online and in the press, but there’s no change to what I said in the BBC interview last week.

“We’ll let you know through official channels as soon as we have an update (which won’t be until the new year).”

Meanwhile, Emily has appealed to the government to provide “direct financial support” for the planned 2021 event, due to continued uncertainty surrounding live events in the wake of the global health crisis.