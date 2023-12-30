Michael Eavis leads 2024 New Year Honours list

Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis has been awarded a knighthood in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to music and charity.

The 88 year-old was among a host of stars including Shirley Bassey, Ridley Scott, Leona Lewis and Emilia Clarke who have been recognised by King Charles.

Eavis, who previously received a CBE in 2007, said of his latest honour: “Emily came up with the official letter. I was really surprised to see it, actually. Why did they choose me I wonder?

“What can I say, really? I’ve done quite a lot of stuff in my life and I’ve always been fairly sure that I was doing the right thing.”

On Glastonbury’s success he added: “We started with 500 people in 1970 and we’ve finished up with millions wanting to come every year now. That’s quite extraordinary isn’t it?”

It's just been announced that Glastonbury Festival's creator Michael Eavis has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list, for services to music and charity. Read a new interview with Sir Michael over on the Glastonbury website now! pic.twitter.com/od4h4lytaM — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 29, 2023

Eavis also said he was looking forward to the knighthood ceremony. “Last time I met him [King Charles], I got a suit especially. And he said, ‘Why aren’t you wearing your shorts?’ But I think William might do the ceremony. He’s made a few mentions of wanting to come to the festival. So I’ll probably take a couple of tickets in my pocket!” he said.

More than 1,227 recipients are honoured on the main list, 48 per cent of whom are women and 13.8 per cent are from an ethnic minority background. You can view the full list here.

Elsewhere, Shirley Bassey, who previously became a dame in 1999, said she was “truly humbled” to become the 64th living member of the Order of the Companion of Honour.

Ridley Scott meanwhile, has been made a Knight Grand Cross, upgrading his previous knighthood, while Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is honoured with an MBE alongside her mother Jenny, for establishing the charity, SameYou.

Leona Lewis has also been honoured with an OBE for services to music and charity while England Lionesses Millie Bright, Lauren Hemp and goalkeeper Mary Earps were also honoured. Last year, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White also picked up titles.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright also received an MBE while fellow broadcaster Tony Blackburn was awarded with an OBE.