Michael Eavis leads the tributes to Glastonbury’s “remarkable” Robert Richards

Michael Eavis has led the tributes to Glastonbury‘s longtime commercial director Robert Richards, who has died at the age of 65.

Richards passed away on Wednesday (January 12) at Guy’s Hospital in London after a short illness, the festival confirmed in a statement yesterday (January 13).

Richards worked for Glastonbury for over 30 years, which began when he was involved in setting up the information and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament campaigning stalls.

He later became responsible for managing Glastonbury’s partnerships, large commercial deals and sponsorship in his role as commercial director. Richards also helped secure the license for the festival to continue in 2014, and produced Julien Temple’s 2006 Glastonbury film.

Speaking to See Tickets about his role back in 2015, Richards remarked: “We have world-class people working at the event, but what makes it so special is the commitment the area organisers and their teams bring to each of their parts of the festival. It’s the best party in the world.”

In his written tribute to Richards, Eavis noted that, alongside his work at the festival, “Robert helped me personally with projects in Pilton village, particularly the big social housing project and the village shop”.

“He was also Chairman of the Glastonbury Town Fund Board, which raised £24 million for the town in 2021,” the Glastonbury founder added.

“I am personally very sad and upset to lose this remarkable man who I will find difficult to replace.

“Now that the fever of life and his days are over, may God give his soul the rest it deserves. Thank you, Robert.”

Further tributes to Richards have been posted on social media since the news of his death was announced this week – you can see a selection of those below.

Terribly sorry to hear the sad news of Robert Richards passing @Glastonbury. Always happy to help even when working under pressure and a great music fan. My condolences to his family, Michael, Emily and all the Glastonbury team! We will miss you Robert! — Nigel Elderton (@MusicmanUK1) January 13, 2022

Just learned of the passing of Glastonbury’s Robert Richards. Such a shock. Always a truly lovely man and a joy to work with. Had the pleasure of reconnecting with him a couple of years ago (NME Awards) and I’d hoped it would continue for years to come. Triple-A for heaven, man. — Conor McNicholas.Eth (@ConorMcNicholas) January 13, 2022

Terribly sad to hear of the passing of @glastonbury’s Robert Richards. Robert was instrumental in us becoming health charity of the year when I was at @TheStrokeAssoc, one of the most impactful partnerships we had as an events team. Thoughts with his family and the glasto team 💜 pic.twitter.com/9K8Zh67031 — Tony Banks (@tonyleebanks) January 13, 2022

Glastonbury's long-serving commercial director Robert Richards has died aged 65. He was most kind to AFO and it’s members and very supportive of our work, giving advice and contacts freely. The festival industry will miss Robert Richards and his shoes are just too big to fill. pic.twitter.com/yQM26Myapq — The Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) (@AFO_Festivals) January 14, 2022

Very sad news to hear of the passing of Robert Richards

A key part of @glastonbury Festival, Trustee of @GlastonburyAbbe, Chair of Somerset Film

It was a huge honour to have worked alongside Robert in Glastonbury’s Town Deal Board

He will be greatly missedhttps://t.co/4jZPvYyOTH pic.twitter.com/MuPflSb5mn — Jon Cousins (@jonfcousins) January 13, 2022

We’re really sad to learn of the passing of our great friend, Robert Richards. Our thoughts are with the his friends, family and the Glastonbury family. RIP Robert.https://t.co/doMRae4Owd pic.twitter.com/4moAsAA11S — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) January 13, 2022

Really sad to hear of the death of Robert Richards of Glastonbury Festival. Worked with him over 20 years, mainly on Orange/EE. Always funny, human and keeping the best interest of the festival at the heart of commercial deals. I'll miss our chats. https://t.co/jUwpaJMFQx — Will McHugh (@billy404) January 14, 2022

I wanted to work on @glastonbury since I was a kid, and when I got to for Orange / EE, Robert Richards took me under his wing & was brilliant to me despite me being in so in awe. And we had a good laugh. He was a legend & a lovely man. Will be missed 💔 https://t.co/VjdIIdtaFj — Alex Wilkinson (@alexiseast) January 13, 2022

Glastonbury Festival is set to return this year from June 22-26 after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.