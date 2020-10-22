Michael Eavis says “there could be massive coronavirus testing arrangements” at Glastonbury 2021

Michael Eavis has spoken about the possibility that “massive testing arrangements” could be put in place at next year’s Glastonbury Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Worthy Farm’s planned 50th anniversary festival was cancelled back in March as the coronavirus crisis worsened, with 2020 ticketholders being guaranteed their place at the next Glastonbury.

Back in August, both Glastonbury founder Eavis and its co-organiser Emily Eavis addressed the likelihood that the festival will go ahead in 2021, with the former admitting that he was uncertain that it would be viable given the pandemic.

Speaking at a Q&A event at Wells Cathedral School last night (October 21) as part of the Wells Festival of Literature, Eavis hinted at the potential “massive testing arrangements” that could be arranged by the festival if the pandemic is still ongoing at the time that Glastonbury 2021 takes place.

“The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements,” he said during last night’s event (via GlastoFestFeed).

“Do we want to test 200,000 people three times – when they leave their home, when they’re halfway here, and when they get to the [festival] gate – so that we’re clear of COVID?”

Eavis, who was promoting the recent Glastonbury 50 book during the Q&A, also named Fleetwood Mac as his “one wish” for an act that he would love to play at the festival.

“I would like to get Fleetwood Mac to come, actually,” he said in response to an audience question. “So that’s my one wish, I would say.”

Adding that the festival “talks to [Fleetwood Mac] every year, but it’s never quite right, or the money’s not right”, Eavis also joked that he is “probably a bit of a farmer when it comes to paying the fees”.

Dates for Glastonbury 2021 have yet to be confirmed, although Emily Eavis said in August that they are “still very much aiming for June [2021]”.