Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has shared his optimistic outlook on the chances of Glastonbury returning in 2022.

The Worthy Farm event cancelled both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eavis has now given a new interview to the official Glastonbury website in which he was asked about his hopes for Glastonbury’s return in 2022.

Asked if he was feeling optimistic about the festival coming back next year, Eavis replied: “Oh yeah, absolutely. Psychologically we’re feeling so good and so high at the moment. We’re on a bit of a roll.”

Eavis added that, despite the fact that Glastonbury didn’t take place as planned in 2021, “it’s been a wonderful year”.

“The [Worthy Pastures] campsite has been so encouraging,” he said. “For me personally, to see how much people enjoy coming here. After 51 years, the enthusiasm from people to actually want to come is still there, which is very reassuring to me.

“You’d think by now people would be beginning to get fed up with the idea. But they’re definitely not!”

Glastonbury 2022 is due to take place from June 22-26 next year.

Rumours about who will play at next year’s festival have already been gathering pace online, with the likes of Billie Eilish and Queens of the Stone Age being tipped by fans for major slots at Glastonbury 2022.

Glastonbury’s planned one-off September gig this year was recently scrapped, with organiser Emily Eavis saying that the cancellation was down to “a number of reasons”.

Meanwhile, Dizzee Rascal has shared his thoughts on why he thinks he hasn’t ever headlined Glastonbury.