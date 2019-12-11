Michael Eavis reveals when next Glastonbury 2020 headliner will be announced

“The top headliner for the Sunday night is going to be announced on the 15th of January,” he said. “That’s going to be big news, yeah…I’m absolutely thrilled about it.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Diana Ross will tackle Glastonbury’s coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, while the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are also heading up bookies odds for a slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Despite the fact that neither artist has made their Worthy Farm debut yet, the pair are currently leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event next year.

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis also heightened the speculation when she said that the remaining headliners were a “male and a female” making their debut appearance at the festival.

Last week, Aerosmith also seemingly confirmed themselves for the festival when they included it in a new list of European 2020 tour dates which was sent to fans.

According to the official listing, the ‘Love In An Elevator’ band will play Glastonbury on June 27, the Saturday of the festival.