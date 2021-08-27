Michael Eavis says the “big names” from Glastonbury 2020 should be “coming back” for 2022

Michael Eavis has hinted that the “big names” who were set to play at Glastonbury Festival in 2020 are being lined up for next year’s festival.

The Worthy Farm event was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Glastonbury is now looking ahead to next year’s festival – which is set to run from June 22-26, 2022 – with Eavis giving his latest update on the 2022 event in a new interview with ITV News West Country.

“We do it better ever year, don’t we?” Eavis said about the festival. “We come up with something new every year – we had the pier two years ago which was a huge success, so we’ve got some new ideas we’re working on for next year as well.”

Eavis then voiced his hopes that the “the big names” from the 2020 line-up would be performing at next year’s Glastonbury.

“We’ve got the big names coming back, I think – the same bands that I think we had lined up three years ago, or hopefully, fingers crossed,” he said.

“It’s not all about the bands though, that’s the thing. It’s all the other stuff we do that makes the show work – it’s why we’re so successful I think.”

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift had been set to headline the three nights of the cancelled 2020 festival, with Diana Ross playing in the Sunday “Legends Slot”.

Haim, Thom Yorke (Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes), Robyn, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Lana Del Rey and Crowded House were among the many other names Glastonbury announced back in March 2020.

Earlier this month Eavis shared his optimism about the chances of Glastonbury returning in 2022, saying: “Psychologically we’re feeling so good and so high at the moment. We’re on a bit of a roll.”