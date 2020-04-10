Michael Eavis shares playlist of songs that remind him of Glastonbury’s first decade

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has shared a playlist containing “tracks that remind him of the festival’s first decade” – you can listen to it below.

With this year’s event now cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Eavis has taken the time to reflect on his experiences at Worthy Farm back in the 1970s.

Titled ‘Michael’s 1970s playlist’, the Glasto boss’ Spotify collection opens with Bob Dylan‘s ‘With God on Our Side’ and features the likes of David Bowie, The Byrds, Van Morrison, Fleetwood Mac and Hawkwind.

Advertisement

Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Hey Joe’ also makes an appearance, with the late musician having passed away the day before the first Glastonbury began.

In the accompanying message, Eavis recalled being inspired to launch his own festival after visiting the Bath Festival Of Blues & Progressive Music. “I was completely gobsmacked; I had never seen anything like it before in my life,” he remembered. “In that moment, my perception of fun and joy had been changed forever.”

Eavis went on to talk about how he managed to secure headliners T-Rex at the last minute after The Kinks pulled out of the festival’s first edition. He later discussed David Bowie’s “remarkable” performance in 1971, “when he performed ‘Changes’ for the very first time.”

“Anyway, I expect like me you are all keen to kick off again once the lockdown is lifted. But for now though, I hope that you enjoy my memories from the 70s,” Eavis concluded the post.

Advertisement

You can read the full passage here.

This comes after Glastonbury invited fans to share their own memories of past festivals last month. “Love all these tweets today,” they said of the many photos posted online, “here’s one from us.”

Announcing Glastonbury 2020’s cancellation last month, Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”