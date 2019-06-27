Watch Michael and Emily Eavis duet on ‘Somethin Stupid’ at wholesome Glastonbury 2019 set

"Pilton's finest, the Godfather of festival fun, and chief cow herder"

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis kicked off the festival with a whole duet as part of a wholesome covers set. Check out footage and photos below.

Last week, his daughter and festival co-organiser Emily Eavis shared a photo of Michael practicing with his full band for his Glastonbury 2019 set – which has become somewhat of a tradition. Now, the moment had arrived.

Playing on the Avalon Cafe Bar stage with his band as ‘Michael Eavis And Friends’, the Glasto boss was introduced by the compere as “Pilton’s finest, the Godfather of festival fun, and chief cow herder” – before Eavis took to the stage to croon through a rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In With You’.

With crowdmembers already enraptured and one or two singing from atop their friends’ shoulders, he then slowed things down a little for a sultry cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Love’s Been Good To Me’, before his set peaked with Emily Eavis joining him for a duet of the classic ‘Somethin’ Stupid’.

“We’re father and daughter,” said Michael. “I’m Frank and she’s Nancy.”

Michael then followed this with a full-bellied and heartfelt version of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Send In The Clowns’, when the packed out tent began baying for more.

“I thought that was the last one, but we’ve got one more,” said Eavis. “We’re gonna do an Elvis song. This is ‘Suspicious Minds’.”

With the crowd howling back every word arm-in-arm they begged for an encore that sadly didn’t come. We’ll have to wait until next year.