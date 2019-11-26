Michael Gove mocks Stormzy for his support of Labour: “He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst”

Stormzy outlined his support for Jeremy Corbyn yesterday evening

Michael Gove has mocked Stormzy for comments he made about his support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Yesterday (November 26), Stormzy pledged his support for the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming General Election. In a lengthy Instagram post, the rapper urged people to register to vote before outlining his support for the Labour leader, going on to describe the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as a “sinister man” who can’t be trusted.

Speaking about Corbyn, Stormzy said: “I will be registering to vote and I will be voting for Jeremy Corbyn. There are several reasons as to why I’m voting for him – I would be here all day if I began to list them…

“But in my 26 years of life I have never trusted politicians or relied on them to be the bearers of hope and righteous people that we’ve needed them to be. And for me, he is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.”

Now, Gove has responded saying that Stormzy is a better rapper than “political analyst” before taking aim at the “stab vest” Stormzy wore on stage during his headline Glastonbury performance.

Gove said: “I think we again know that Stormzy, when he took to the stage at Glastonbury wearing a stab vest, he made clear what his political views were then.

“He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst,” Gove added.

Stormzy went on to criticise Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, saying the Conservative leader a “long record of lying and policies that have absolutely no regard for the people that our government should be committed to helping and empowering.”

He continued: “I also believe it is criminally dangerous to give the most powerful role in the country to a man who has said that the sight of a ‘bunch of black kids’ makes him ‘turn a hair’, compared women in burqas to letterboxes and referred to black people as ‘picaninnies’ with ‘watermelon smiles’.

“I think it’s extremely dangerous to have a man with those views as the sole leader of our country.

The Grime4Corbyn campaign has also announced its relaunch with a new collective of artists who are encouraging fans to back Labour in the General Election.

Despite fears that the campaign would not return after the 2017 vote, Grime4Corbyn 2.0 has officially been announced ahead of the poll on December 12.

Joining forces with Grime Originals, the 2019 Grime4Corbyn event is set to take place on Friday, November 29 and promises “special guests and a showcasing of the genre’s ongoing support for justice, equality and prosperity for all”.