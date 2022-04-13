Michael Head And The Red Elastic Band share new single ‘Broken Beauty’

Shack‘s Michael Head has shared his new single with The Red Elastic Band, ‘Broken Beauty’ – you can view the video for it below.

The track is lifted from their new album ‘Dear Scott’, which is due for release on May 27, via Modern Sky UK.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Adiós Señor Pussycat’ has been produced by Bill Ryder-Jones.

Advertisement

The title refers to a postcard F. Scott Fitzgerald, addressed to himself upon checking in at Hollywood’s infamous Golden Age retreat, The Garden Of Allah Hotel.

“I’m fascinated with the early Hollywood studio system and the more I got to find out about the hotel, the more I realised how much the lyrical content was intertwined with it,” Head recently told Uncut.

“Stravinsky was there, arguing with Harpo Marx – if you’re a writer that’s gold! F Scott Fitzgerald stayed there when he was sober, but I think he struggled as it was a den of debauchery.”

He is also due to hit the road for a UK tour with The Red Elastic Band later this summer, kicking off at Leeds Brudenell Social Club on June 1 before wrapping on June 11 at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band will play:

JUNE

1 – Leeds Brudenell Social Club

2 – Newcastle The Cluny

3 – Glasgow St Luke’s

4 – Manchester Gorilla

8 – Bristol Thekla

9 – Nottingham Rescue Rooms

10 – Liverpool Eventim Olympia

11 – London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire