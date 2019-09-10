Watch the new trailer for the Michael Hutchence documentary ‘Mystify’

It's released in the UK next month

A new trailer has been released for Mystify, a documentary capturing the life story of the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence.

The film, which receives its UK release on October 18, examines the story of the Australian music icon and the events leading up to his untimely death back in 1997. It debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in April to widespread critical acclaim.

Following an initial taste of the film in June, the official UK trailer and poster have now been unveiled – check them out below.

“You know when there’s one person in the room that has a special light? That was him,” a voiceover says in the clip over archive footage of the singer. Another adds: “He was the complete package.”

Introducing INXS’ single ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, the trailer goes on to detail how Hutchence began to struggle with fame and his non-stop lifestyle. A contributor then reflects on how a brain injury the star sustained from an assault rapidly altered his personality. “I just felt this incredible, overwhelming sense of sadness,” they remember.

As well as featuring testimonies from some of Hutchence’s closest friends and family, Mystify also features previously unseen footage – providing a new glimpse at both the singer’s professional and private life.

The upcoming documentary examines Hutchence’s relationship with Kylie Minogue, who herself appears in the film. Bono, the surviving members of Inxs, Hutchence’s siblings Rhett and Tina, stepmother Susie and producer Nick Launay also feature.

Ahead of its UK release, Mystify will be previewed along with a Q+A in cinemas nationwide on October 16.

The soundtrack to the film, ‘Mystify – A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence’, was released back in July. It contains previously unreleased recordings of late frontman.