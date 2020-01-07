Michael Jackson Broadway show ‘MJ’ set to hold auditions across US

The forthcoming Broadway show based on the life and career of Michael Jackson, MJ, will hold an open casting call in Detroit this week (January 12) as part of several audition sessions coming up across the US.

The show is reportedly seeking performers who can play the late star at various life stages, including Jackson as a 10-year-old, as a teenager, and around aged 30, according to the Detroit Free Press.

MJ, which is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lynn Nottage and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, will arrive on Broadway to previews on July 6 before its official opening on August 13 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

MJ was originally announced on October 10, with tickets for the shows going on sale from January 15.

Last week (January 4) it was reported that two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them as children can bring their lawsuits to trial thanks to an update in the law that came into effect on New Year’s Day.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, whose accusations were featured in the documentary Leaving Neverland as well as in a 2013 lawsuit that was dismissed four years later, could find themselves back in court. Both men had appealed the 2017 decision to discharge their cases, which was due to a statute of limitations, but these appeals have since been on hold in the appellate court.

Now, according to Sky News, a change in the law means a new ruling could overturn the 2017 dismissals. A lower court had dismissed the lawsuits because, under California law, claims of childhood sexual assault had to be filed before an accuser’s 26th birthday.

But a legal change, which came into effect on January 1, has extended the period until an accuser’s 40th birthday.