The lawsuit was filed in France
Fans of Michael Jackson have filed a defamation lawsuit against the two alleged victims of abuse featured in the documentary Leaving Neverland.
A joint documentary from Channel 4 and HBO, Leaving Neverland detailed allegations of child abuse from James Safechuck and Wade Robson against Jackson, all of which have been denied by Jackson’s family.
According to Reuters, various fan groups including the Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On the Line have filed a defamation suit against both Safechuck and Robson in a French court. Under French law, defamation laws extend beyond death unlike America.
The groups are seeking symbolic damages of 1 euro from each man on the grounds that they are “sullying” the late pop stars “image”.
Recently, the organisers of the controversial ‘Michael Jackson is innocent’ posters commemorated Jackson on the 10th anniversary of his death with billboards across the US and Europe.
In statement, the organisers of the billboards wrote: “It’s Sunday, June 23rd 2019 and it’s night here in the UK. In almost 24 hours, the time will mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Michael Jackson. MJINNOCENT have been working around the clock for the past number of days to ensure that he is remembered and celebrated by as many people as possible.
“We are proud to announce that on June 25th, digital billboards in the UK, Netherlands and Ireland will advertise the MJI official commemoration image, and we encourage the International fan community to also take part alongside us during this time.”
Meanwhile, Janet Jackson – who appeared at Glastonbury last weekend – said that the legacy of her brother Michael Jackson “will continue”, despite recent accusations of sexual abuse made against him.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Janet Jackson said: “I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music.
“It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world. I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that.”