The lawsuit was filed in France

Fans of Michael Jackson have filed a defamation lawsuit against the two alleged victims of abuse featured in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

A joint documentary from Channel 4 and HBO, Leaving Neverland detailed allegations of child abuse from James Safechuck and Wade Robson against Jackson, all of which have been denied by Jackson’s family.

According to Reuters, various fan groups including the Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On the Line have filed a defamation suit against both Safechuck and Robson in a French court. Under French law, defamation laws extend beyond death unlike America.

The groups are seeking symbolic damages of 1 euro from each man on the grounds that they are “sullying” the late pop stars “image”.