Michael Jackson’s former manager defends singer as she announces MJ Legacy Foundation

Raymone Bain's press conference, which was held this afternoon, had been billed as "a major announcement"

Michael Jackson‘s former manager has announced the establishment of the MJ Legacy Foundation while also defending the late singer against the recent allegations made in the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland.

Raymone Bain was hired by Jackson as his spokesperson and general manager in 2006, and she also served as the president and COO of the Michael Jackson Company.

During a press conference in Washington D.C. today (August 22) which had earlier promised “a major announcement”, Bain announced the establishment of the MJ Legacy Foundation to “preserve, protect and defend his name while supporting the numerous organisations he supported during his life.”

“[Jackson] may no longer be with us, but through the foundation we’re hoping he’ll continue to live among us,” Bain added. You can watch the full stream of the press conference below.

Bain also defended Jackson against the allegations of abuse which were made against the singer in Leaving Neverland, which she labelled as “a biased, one-sided documentary.”

Referring to the testimonies of Wade Robson and James Safechuck in that film, Bain, who refused to mention the names of the men, said she “sincerely believed” that their accusations had been timed to coincide with the recent ten-year anniversary of Jackson’s 2009 death.

“I sincerely believe that these new revelations were timed for the beginning of the tenth anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. And I believe it was their goal to derail anything being planned in his honour.”

Bain added: “Michael Jackson has been a victim since his death, over and over again, and it’s time for it to stop.”

The Jackson estate have repeatedly denied the allegations made in the documentary, and Jackson himself denied any wrongdoing up until his death in 2009.

Earlier this week, HBO called for the $100 million lawsuit that was filed against them by the Michael Jackson estate over Leaving Neverland to be dismissed.