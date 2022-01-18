Michael Jackson impersonator Santana Jackson has gone viral after footage emerged of him in a fight with a man in Las Vegas.

Santana describes himself as a “nationally famous Michael Jackson impersonator” on his official Facebook page, adding that he performs in a bid to “keep the King of Pop’s legacy alive”.

The MJ lookalike is also said to be a “professional wrestler”, a skill that no doubt came in useful when an unidentified man “came out of nowhere” and began to attack him in the street.

Captured by a passer-by, a clip of the encounter has gone viral on Twitter. The one-minute-13-second video has so far registered over 2.2million views on the social media platform, as well as clocking up 13,000 ‘likes’ and 6000 retweets.

Santana is seen successfully bringing the man to the ground before putting him in a headlock. The impersonator then appears to leave the scene as a crowd gathers. Later, the attacker – who’s donning a “Can’t fix stupid” T-shirt – picks himself up.

Watch here:

Taking to Instagram, Santana shared the clip along with an explanation of how the incident unfolded and what happened next. “That’s why I train,” he wrote. “I’m not trying to hurt this guy just trying to restrain him from swinging at me.

“So I was performing and this guy came out of nowhere and started hitting me so I have to put him down for his own good. Please know I don’t think fighting is the answer so try to avoid a fight if u can. Stay safe.”

In a subsequent interview with TMZ, Santana said that he was dancing to Jackson’s 1988 single ‘Smooth Criminal’ when “the guy walked over to me”.

“I thought he was trying to give me a compliment or something, [but] he hits me in the face,” he claimed. “Hit me right in my face.”

Santana reiterated that he “didn’t want to hurt the guy”, saying the individual was looking to fight him again when he got up. However, it’s said that he then “turned around and hit the police in the face” before being arrested.