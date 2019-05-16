Michael Jackson’s sons launch YouTube movie review show

The late singer's nephew Taj also co-hosts the online show

The two sons of Michael Jackson have launched a new film review show on YouTube.

The show, which is hosted on Prince Jackson’s Life On 2 channel, is fronted by Prince and Bigi (formerly ‘Blanket’) Jackson, along with Taj Jackson, the nephew of the late singer.

Prince, Bigi and Taj launched their show on the channel with a review of Avengers: Endgame, which was uploaded yesterday (May 15) and features James Sutherland as a special guest. You can see it below.

Writing about the new show on Instagram, Prince told his followers: “We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel.

“We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show,” he added.

