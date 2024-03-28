Michael Jackson’s children attend ‘MJ The Musical’ premiere in London

The children of late singer Michael Jackson have attended the premiere of the West End production MJ The Musical.

The musical has transferred to the UK following its success in the US – where it was made in collaboration with the Jackson estate and has gone on to earn 10 Tony award nominations.

Like the American performance, the UK edition stars the same actors – including Myles Frost as MJ, Ashley Zhanghaza as his father Joseph Jackson, and Mitchell Zhangaza as Michael.

The premiere of the London show took place at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End on Wednesday night (27 March), and saw the late musician’s children in attendance.

27-year-old Prince, 25-year-old Paris, and 22-year-old Blanket were seen together on the night – marking one of their first appearances all together having kept relatively low-key profiles.

Prince and Paris were born to the world-famous singer and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, who were married from 1996 to 2000. Blanket – whose real name is Bigi – was born with the help of an unidentified surrogate.

As highlighted by The Independent, other famous faces at the premiere last night included iconic composer Hans Zimmer, Strictly Come Dancing stars Arlene Phillips and Darcey Bussell, and television presenter Jeremy Vine.

For Bigi, the appearance at the event comes just days after it was reported that he had taken his grandmother to court in an attempt to prevent her from using funds from his father’s estate as part of a legal battle.

The news broke after reports emerged that the late pop legend’s son was filing a legal injunction against his grandmother. The filing was thought to be in response to Katherine’s opposition of the recent landmark deal the estate made with Sony to sell half of Michael’s music catalogue for $600million (£475million).

The deal is expected to be the biggest-ever valuation of an artist’s music assets, with sources valuing it at between $1.2billion and $1.5billion in total (£950million – £1.19billion).

In other Michael Jackson news, it was shared earlier today (March 28) that one of the singer’s original ‘Thriller’ jackets from 1983 is available to buy now via an online auction, and expected to fetch up to $500,000 (£400,000).