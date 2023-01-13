Michael Jackson’s estate pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Michael Jackson‘s estate has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death yesterday (January 12).

Presley, who passed away hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, was married to Michael Jackson for 18 months in 1994, before she went on to marry actor Nicolas Cage in 2002. She famously appeared in Jackson’s video for 1995 hit single ‘You Are Not Alone’.

A host of tributes poured in for Presley from Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, Pink, the Jackson family, Bette Midler, Corey Feldman, Octavia Spencer, John Travolta and Mia Farrow following her death. Nicolas Cage also paid his respects to her.

Now, John Branca and John McClain of the estate of Michael Jackson have issued a statement expressing their condolences.

They said: “We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together.

“Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. Our deepest sympathies remain with Lisa’s family. Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”

During her music career, Presley released three studio albums between 2003 and 2012. Her first two albums – ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (2003) and ‘Now What’ (2004) – both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album charts.

Her last public appearance took place just days ago (January 11) at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother in celebration of the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis.