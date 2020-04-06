Michael Jackson’s famous white glove sells for over £85,000 at auction

The iconic white glove worn by Michael Jackson has sold for more than £85,000 at auction.

The crystal-studded piece, which became an integral part of Jackson’s stage-wear during the Bad Tour, was snapped up by an anonymous buyer at auction in Texas.

The buyer also received a letter showing confirming it was first donated to Unicef in 1998, alongside an envelope from the MJJ production company founded by Jackson, as The Sun reports.

Advertisement

Jackson is thought to have previously said of wearing it: ““I felt one glove was cool. Wearing two seemed so ordinary.”

Last week, it was also reported that Jackson once owned alligators that died in a fire Joe Exotic’s zoo.

Exotic is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which charts how the big cat owner was arrested over a murder-for-hire plot.

According to a 2015 article published in the Los Angeles Times, Jackson was the former owner of seven alligators and one crocodile who perished in the fire at the zoo. It was subsequent confirmed by Exotic’s former partner John Finlay that the animals did once belong to the pop star.

Advertisement

A new Broadway show based on Jackson’s life is also thought to be in the works, with casting calls beginning in Detroit earlier this year as part of several audition sessions coming up across the US.