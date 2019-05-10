Michael Jackson’s final days to be examined at new trial next week

The latest lawsuit was filed all the way back in 2012

The final days of Michael Jackson will reportedly face examination in an upcoming trial brought by his former manager.

Businessman Tohme Tohme began working with Jackson in 2008 and claims that his work helped the star rehabilitate his public image – clearing the way for him to announce the 50 date residency at London’s O2 Arena that Jackson was planning at the time of his death.

In 2010, Tohme launched his first lawsuit against the Jackson estate, claiming that he was owed money under his contract with the late star.

The latest lawsuit was filed all the way back in 2012, but is expected to finally face the courtroom next Tuesday. Tohme claims that the the Michael Jackson Estate owes him a 15 percent commission on the compensation that Jackson received in his final year before his death.

He is also seeking a cut of revenues from This Is It, the concert film that captured Jackson’s final auditions for his O2 Arena residency, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars. Tohme is also attempting to secure a finder’s fee for securing the loan that prevented foreclosure on Jackson’s beloved Neverland Ranch home.

While the Jackson estate claims that all agreements with Tohme have been terminated, this trial will be split into two phases – featuring in person testimonies from high profile figures include Jackson’s mother Katherine and his brother Jermaine.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young will reportedly preside over the case when it begins next week.

It comes months after Leaving Neverland detailed extensive allegations of sexual abuse against the late star. The documentary, which split opinion when part one aired in the UK earlier this year, focuses on testimony by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, who both claim that Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

In the wake of the film being shown, Jackson’s songs were subsequently banned on numerous radio stations around the world. A new Michael Jackson musical meanwhile, is among the events in his honour continuing to go ahead.