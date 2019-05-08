Michael Jackson’s name removed from upcoming Quincy Jones London show

This follows the controversy caused by 'Leaving Neverland'

Quincy Jones appears to have removed any mention of Michael Jackson from the promotion and theme of his upcoming London show.

Earlier this year, the legendary producer announced that he’d be playing the classic Jackson albums ‘Off The Wall’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’ back to back at a show at The O2 in London this June.

However, he has now shared a new flyer for the exclusive gig, billing it as Live In Concert For The Very First Time: Quincy Jones presents Soundtrack Of The ’90 – Iconic Songs And Defining Albums. While Jackson songs are still those featured on the poster, it looks like the format of sticking to the three albums has been dropped, as well as any mention of the ‘Thriller’ star by name.

See the new and original posters below.

The show was also originally set to feature a screening of a brand new, especially created film of Quincy talking about the making of the three Jackson albums. NME has contacted a representative to see what format the show will now take and the reasons for the change.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This comes after the controversy caused by the film Leaving Neverland. The documentary, which split opinion when part one aired in the UK earlier this year, focuses on testimony by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, who both claim that Jackson sexually abused them when they were children. In the wake of the film being shown, Jackson’s songs were subsequently banned on numerous radio stations around the world. A new Michael Jackson musical meanwhile, is among the events in his honour continuing to go ahead.

Madonna is among the names to respond to the claims made against the star, claiming that she “doesn’t believe in a mob mentality”.

Jackson denied any wrongdoing before his death in 2009, while his family and estate continue to fight against the allegations.

Quincy Jones, 85, has achieved an unprecedented 79 Grammy Award nominations and won 27 Grammys, including a Grammy Legend Award in 1991. He’s worked with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Miles Davis, among others. He is also responsible for some of the most well-known film scores, including The Color Purple, The Italian Job and In Cold Blood.