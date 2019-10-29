Michael Jackson’s son Prince says he can still feel his father’s “guidance”

"There's some form of guidance there that kind of is ushering us into the next generation."

Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, has said he can still feel the “guidance” of his father.

Speaking to Extra about the YouTube film review channel he and his brother launched recently, Prince Jackson said that Michael “always” wanted him and his siblings to “chase their dreams”.

Prince told Extra: “My dad was always a strong believer in going for what you want and ‘go follow your dreams and chase your dreams…

“So for us to be able to kind of sit there and hopefully make a career about talking about film and looking at film – my brother wants to be a director, I love producing – it’s just, it’s definitely, there’s some form of guidance there that kind of is ushering us into the next generation.”

Speaking about his YouTube channel, Prince went on to say that the goal for the channel was to “bring an educated yet family-friendly vibe” to viewers.

He continued: “Right now, it’s just me, my brother, and my cousin Taj, one camera in a room in our house, and we’re really focused on reviewing movies and current movies as they come out.

“We’re hoping to bring an educated yet family-friendly vibe into the movie-watching arena…We’re hoping to be in other forms of visual media – video games, virtual stuff like that.”

Prince, Bigi and Taj launched their show on the channel with a review of Avengers: Endgame, which was uploaded earlier this year (May 15) and featured James Sutherland as a special guest.