Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ becomes certified 34x platinum

Michael Jackson‘s classic album ‘Thriller’ has now been certified 34x platinum.

That means that 34million copies of the 1982 album have now been sold in the US alone, according to data collected by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The late singer’s sixth studio effort is the second best-selling album in the US ever. The Eagles’ ‘Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)’ remains at the top spot with 38 million copies.

Jackson’s diamond-certified album ‘Bad’ (1987) has also secured another RIAA certification, upgrading from 10x platinum to 11x. His ‘Number Ones’ album also now has a fifth platinum certification [via HipHopDX].

In other news, it was revealed recently that Duran Duran once turned down an offer by Jackson to collaborate.

The Simon Le Bon-fronted band appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month when they were asked whether they had a friendship with Jackson in the ’80s.

In response, keyboardist Nick Rhodes recalled the time he received an unexpected phone call from the King Of Pop. “We go home after a tour – it must have been 1983, I think. I get home and the phone rings and my mum says, ‘There’s somebody on the phone for you, he says his name’s Michael Jackson’.”

Rhodes went on to say that he initially thought the call was a prank by a member of Duran Duran’s crew. “After about a minute I thought, ‘Oh my God, it is Michael Jackson isn’t it’,” he remembered.

The musician said that Jackson was “keen to make a record” together following the release of the group’s 1984 album ‘The Reflex’.

“I go to everyone, ‘Hey Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song with him?’” he explained. “And they all went, ‘Nah’.”