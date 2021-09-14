Michael Kiwanuka announced as first headliner for Green Man Festival 2022

Green Man have announced details of their 20th anniversary festival, revealing Michael Kiwanuka as their first headliner for 2022.

After cancelling their 2020 festival due to COVID-19, Green Man returned to the Brecon Beacons last month for its 2021 edition.

2020 Mercury Prize winner Kiwanuka was set to headline Green Man 2020, before being replaced by Caribou, Fontaines D.C. and Mogwai at last month’s event.

Kiwanuka will now play on the weekend of August 18-21, 2022 with a headline slot on the Mountain Stage at the Welsh festival.

“We’re so excited about Green Man’s 20th birthday and we’re planning to celebrate his big anniversary with lots of wonderful surprises and the best party ever!” Green Man boss Fiona Stewart said in a statement.

Early bird tickets for the 2022 festival are also on sale now and available here.

Reviewing Green Man 2021 in a five-star review, NME wrote: “‘Four weeks ago, we didn’t know if this festival would happen,’ Green Man boss Fiona Stewart tells the crowd before Tirzah closed the Welsh event’s first night, and this sense of near-disbelief permeates everything about the event’s first day, as 2021’s festival season kicks on against all odds against the stunning backdrop of Wales’ Brecon Beacons.”

After winning the 2020 Mercury Prize for his third album ‘KIWANUKA’, the London-based singer joined the judging panel for this year’s prize, held last week (September 9).

Taking home the 2021 Mercury Prize was Arlo Parks, who won for her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

Accepting the trophy, an emotional Parks said: “I’m completely speechless. I don’t even have the words.”