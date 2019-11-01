Michael Kiwanuka announces massive London show for 2020

Michael will play Ally Pally next year

Michael Kiwanuka has announced details of an additional London show next year.

The musician, whose self-titled third album is released today, will play at Alexandra Palace on November 27 2020. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 9am on November 8.

The date comes ahead of his spring tour in 2020 which will see the ‘Love & Hate’ star perform dates in Southhampton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge, Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow. The full list of dates are below.

Speaking about his upcoming album in a press release, Kiwanuka said his new LP is “more about feeling comfortable in who I am and asking what I want to say”.

“Like, how could I be bold and challenge myself and the listener? It is about self-acceptance in a more triumphant rather than melancholy way. It’s an album that explores what it means to be a human being today.”

In a five star review of ‘Kiwanuka’, NME said: “By the album’s close, Kiwanuka is no longer questioning himself, his anxiety replaced with confidence…

“This album becomes even more emotive when you think that Kiwanuka was on the verge of giving up five years ago. It’s the sound of an artist examining the politics of prejudice that have led him to self-doubt and out of it again. It’s also the sound of an artist coming into his own through brave and dizzying experimentation. “Be free,” he sings on ‘Light’. It finally sounds like he is.”

Kiwanuka’s upcoming tour dates are:

March 2020:

2 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

3 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

5 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

9 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

10 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

14 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

November 2020

27 – Alexandra Palace, London