Michael Kiwanuka announces rescheduled 2021 tour dates

Michael Kiwanuka has announced details of his rescheduled tour dates for 2021, after the coronavirus outbreak forced him to shelve his shows for this year.

The singer, who bagged his first Mercury Prize nomination yesterday (July 23), will hit the road in March and April next year, before following that up with his biggest shows to date in September 2021.

The first run will kick off at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on March 26, before wrapping up on April 6 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The second run of dates will conclude with a huge date at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Kiwanuka wrote on Instagram: “UK folks, with respect to and in line with the Covid guidelines we have had to push the tour dates back to next year. If you’ve bought a ticket, it will remain valid so keep a hold of it.

“Really missing playing live for you and can’t wait to get back out on the road to pick up where we left off! Love and miss y’all and hope you’re keeping safe.”

Last month, Kiwanuka shared his support for Black Lives Matter in an impassioned message on social media.

“The way so much of the world has been designed has often caused me and so many other black people psychological damage,” Kiwanuka wrote.

“We so often hear that we are lesser than because we are black. We are a label, a token, a statistic, and we can be dehumanised. I’ve spoken about it in my music but I wanted to declare in words that I’m proud to be black.

“We are so beautiful and have such a wonderful history of strength, overcoming, talent, innovation, creativity, invention and love.”