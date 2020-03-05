Michael Kiwanuka cancels UK tour after laryngitis diagnosis

Michael Kiwanuka has postponed the remainder of his current UK tour, after being diagnosed with acute viral laryngitis.

The acclaimed singer was set to play dates in London, Manchester, Cambridge, Leicester, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle and a leading slot at BBC 6 Music Festival tomorrow night (March 6).

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, which are set to be announced in the coming days.

A statement from Kiwanuka’s management confirmed: “Following medical advice, Michael Kiwanuka has today been diagnosed with acute viral Laryngitis, forcing the unfortunate postponement of the remaining dates on his March UK tour, including this evening’s show at Brixton Academy.

“Michael’s appearance at the BBC 6Music Festival in London on Friday has now sadly been cancelled.

“The team will make a further announcement in the days ahead. All original tickets will remain valid for any rescheduled shows.”

Kiwanuka himself added: “I’m so sorry to say the doctor has diagnosed me with acute viral laryngitis. I had to pull the Bournemouth show half way through and now I’m sad to say that I have to postpone the rest of the UK tour including tonight and the 6 Music festival show.

“I’m so sad as this tour was a dream come true for me. Your support for this music has been so much that all I wanted to do was give the best shows that I possibly could. ”

He will also headline Green Man Festival 2020 and play a massive show at London’s Alexandra Palace later this year.