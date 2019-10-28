Watch Michael Kiwanuka debut his new song ‘Solid Ground’

Taken from his upcoming new album 'Kiwanuka'

Michael Kiwanuka has debut his latest track ‘Solid Ground’ with a live performance on the COLORS YouTube platform — you can watch the performance below.

The London artist will release his third album ‘Kiwanuka’ this coming Friday (November 1), with the album tracks ‘You Ain’t The Problem’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Piano Joint (This Kind Of Love)’ having already been previewed by Kiwanuka. The LP had been due to be released last Friday (October 25), but the release has since been pushed back a week.

Ahead of the arrival of ‘Kiwanuka’, the singer/songwriter has now debuted the song ‘Solid Ground’ for the COLORS YouTube series — and you can watch Kiwanuka’s stirring performance of the track below.

Speaking about his upcoming album in a press release, Kiwanuka said his new LP is “more about feeling comfortable in who I am and asking what I want to say”.

“Like, how could I be bold and challenge myself and the listener? It is about self-acceptance in a more triumphant rather than melancholy way. It’s an album that explores what it means to be a human being today.”

Kiwanuka will set out on the road to promote the album in March. You can see his tour dates below.

March 2020:

2 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

3 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

5 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

9 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

10 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

14 – Barrowlands, Glasgow