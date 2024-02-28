Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless, Bicep and Jessie Ware lead stacked Wilderness 2024 line-up

Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless, Bicep and Jessie Ware have been confirmed as the headliners for Wilderness Festival 2024.

The event will return to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire on the weekend of August 1-4 this year. Other acts set to play at the festival include the likes of Bill Bailey, Oh My God! It’s The Church, Bjorn Again, Barry Can’t Swim, De La Soul, Alison Goldfrapp and more.

Along with live music, Wilderness will also offer an extensive line-up of comedy, film screenings, Q&As, panels and more available for attendees to take part in. Tickets and camping packages are on sale now. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Last year’s edition of the festival saw The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim as headliners. In a four-star review of 2023’s Wilderness festival, NME shared: “Fittingly, the best is saved until last with Fatboy Slim’s incredible closing set on The Wilderness Stage. People in the crowd said how they expected to stay for just a handful of tunes: the Brighton DJ’s big beat classic ‘Praise You’ or ‘Right Here Right Now’. But from the get-go this was no normal performance.

“The DJ – real name Norman Cook – clearly has a love for thick, rib-shattering beats, mashing up classics such as Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Relax’ and dotting in his own creations such as ‘Rockafeller Skank’. He cleverly introduces the first eight bars of ‘Praise You’ throughout the set before record-scratching into ‘90s rave or techno melters. Eventually he does play a reworked version of ‘Praise You’ that unites the crowd, emitting a warm glow much like the twee statements and berserk happy trippy visuals onstage. It’s the show of the weekend.”

In other news, Faithless’ Sister Bliss has recently returned with her latest solo single, the euphoric house track ‘Do It Right’.

The song arrived shortly after the announcement from Faithless of their return to the stage after an eight-year absence, which will take place at Camp Bestival Shropshire, which runs from August 15-18.

Faithless have not been active on stage since 2016, and the Camp Bestival performance will be their first show since the death of Maxi Jazz in 2022 at the age of 65. Bliss said she was “heartbroken” after Jazz died in his sleep, and that the upcoming show will be in his honour.