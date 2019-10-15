Watch the ’60s-inspired video for Michael Kiwanuka’s new single ‘Hero’

The powerful visuals delve into the conspiracy surrounding a famous singer's death

Michael Kiwanuka has shared the official video for his new single ‘Hero’ – you can watch the clip below.

The song follows on from ‘You Ain’t the Problem’, the first taste of the singer’s upcoming third album ‘Kiwanuka’ which is set for release on November 1.

Opening with gentle acoustic guitar, ‘Hero’ hears Kiwanuka croon: “I won’t change my name/ No matter what you call me/ I lost my only friend/ And I’ll grieve you ’til the end.”

According to a press release, the track “pays homage to some of the world’s most important history-changing heroes that were taken too soon due to violence”. These include some of Kiwanuka’s personal heroes, such as Martin Luther King, John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Tupac.

“‘Hero’ is a song about how the gems of this world always seem to die young, and how those who are oppressed often seem to have the most to offer us,” Kiwanuka says of the cut.

The single’s ’60s-inspired video, which you can see above, focuses on a conspiracy surrounding the death of a famous musician and is set against the decade’s black liberation movements, FBI corruption and hippie counterculture.

In support of his new LP, Kiwanuka has also announced three in-store UK performances due to take place later this month. These intimate shows come ahead of a full UK tour planned for March. The 2020 stint will include a night at Brixton Academy in London.

Check out the schedule below and get tickets by pre-ordering ‘Kiwanuka’ here.

October 2019:

24 – Pryzm, London for Banquet Records

27 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee for Assai Records

28 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh for Assai Records

March 2020:

2 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

3 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

5 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

9 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

10 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

14 – Barrowlands, Glasgow