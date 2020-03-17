Michael Kiwanuka reschedules UK tour dates following laryngitis

Michael Kiwanuka has rescheduled his UK tour dates for later in the year after the remainder of his shows were previously postponed for health reasons.

Unlike the majority of recent live dates, which have been cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kiwanuka was forced to abandon his tour after being diagnosed with acute viral laryngitis earlier in the month (March 5).

The singer has now advised that his spring shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Cambridge, London, Leicester and Leeds have been moved to August and September. All tickets for the original gigs remain valid for the rearranged performances.

“Pleased to announce rescheduled UK tour dates, original tickets remain valid,” Kiwanuka tweeted. “Hope you can make it. Thanks for being patient. Keep safe and well.” See the full post below.

The 32-year-old is still due to play Green Man Festival 2020 as well as a massive show at London’s Alexandra Palace later this year. His previously confirmed concerts at Dublin’s Trinity College on June 29 and Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens on August 11 also remain unaffected.

Michal Kiwanuka’s updated 2020 tour schedule:

JUNE

29 – Dublin Trinity CollegeAUGUST

AUGUST

11 –Edinburgh Princes Street Gardens

31 – Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

SEPTEMBER

01 – O2 Academy Newcastle

03 – Manchester O2 Apollo

04 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

05 – O2 Academy Brixton

07 –Leicester De Montfort Hall

08 – O2 Academy Leeds

NOVEMBER

13 – Brighton Centre

14 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom|

18 – Lille Laeronef (France)

19 – Paris Zenith (France)

21 – Plymouth Pavilions

22 – Hull Bonus Arena

27 – London Alexandra Palace