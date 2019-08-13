Michael Kiwanuka shares details of upcoming album, tour and releases new single ‘You Ain’t the Problem’

'KIWANUKA' arrives in October

Michael Kiwanuka has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘KIWANUKA’, a new tour, and a new song – ‘You Ain’t the Problem’.

Kiwanuka’s new record is released on October 25 via Polydor and is the follow-up to his 2016 album ‘Love & Hate’.

Speaking about his new music, Kiwanuka said: “The last album came from an introspective place and felt like therapy, I guess. This one is more about feeling comfortable in who I am and asking what I want to say.

“Like, how could I be bold and challenge myself and the listener? It is about self-acceptance in a more triumphant rather than melancholy way. It’s an album that explores what it means to be a human being today.”

He continued: “When I first signed a record deal, people would ask me, ‘So what are you going to be called?’ And I never thought of that; calling myself Johnny Thunders or whatever, like singers from the past.

“So, on this album it’s kind of a defiant thing; I’m engaging with who I am and I’m not going to have an alter ego, or become Sasha Fierce or Ziggy Stardust, even though everyone’s telling me I need to be this, that or the other. I can just be Michael Kiwanuka.”

You can listen to ‘You Ain’t the Problem’ below:

‘KIWANUKA’ tracklisting:

‘You Ain’t The Problem’

‘Rolling’

‘I’ve Been Dazed’

‘Piano Joint (This Kind Of Love)’

‘Intro’

‘Piano Joint (This Kind Of Love)’

‘Main’

‘Another Human Being’

‘Hero’

‘Hard To Say’

‘Goodbye’

‘Final Days’

‘Interlude (Loving The People)’

‘Solid Ground’

‘Light’

After headlining End of the Road festival in September, Kiwanuka will embark on a full UK tour in March 2020. You can buy tickets from August 23 via this link. See the full UK dates below:

March 2020 tour dates:



2 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

3 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

5 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

9 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

10 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

14 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

In a 4 star review of Kiwanuka’s last album, ‘Love & Hate’, NME wrote: “Opener ‘Cold Little Heart’ is a stonking 10 minutes long – a good five minutes of heroic ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ soloing, the angelic trilling of a butter-soft choir and a sweeping string section before Kiwanuka’s astonishingly self-possessed vocal strides into the mix. ‘Bleeding, I’m bleeding… I can’t stand myself,’ he croons, as he picks through the tatters of a relationship.

“It’s not just the soppy stuff that Kiwanuka confronts head on. On ‘Black Man In A White World’ he brings up questions surrounding racial identity – Kiwanuka is of Ugandan descent – over a funk-inflected Marvin Gaye throwdown. Spirituality is on the table too, with the dreamy ‘Father’s Child’ opening up about his relationship with religion over violins that bring to mind Minnie Riperton’s soul classic ‘Les Fleurs’. The iconic 1970 track is a cornerstone of the album, gracefully grounding a number of songs here, the warm shuffle of ‘Place I Belong’ included.”