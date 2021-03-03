Check out Michael Kiwanuka’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022

Michael Kiwanuka has postponed his planned UK headline tour for a second time – check out the new dates below.

The London singer-songwriter was due to hit the road later this month in support of his Mercury Prize-winning third album, ‘KIWANUKA’. He had previously been forced to cancel a portion of his spring 2020 tour after being diagnosed with acute viral laryngitis.

Taking to social media today (March 3), Kiwanuka confirmed that his UK tour will now take place in May 2022. “Sending love and thank you for your patience folks,” he wrote in the caption.

Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be rolled over. You can find any remaining passes here.

“I want you all to know that it truly is an understatement when I say how much I’ve missed seeing you out on the road at shows,” Kiwanuka explained in a handwritten message, which you can see below.

An update about the UK tour… sending love and thank you for your patience folks 🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/PU1sCRQ9pW — Michael Kiwanuka (@michaelkiwanuka) March 3, 2021

“I was so excited to give you Kiwanuka live. Myself and the band had been working hard to put together a live show that reflects how much your love and support means to me.

“However, even though we’ve been receiving some very good news through the vaccine, and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, I will sadly still have to postpone the planned UK tour.”

He added: “I say this with a heavy heart, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about how grateful I will be when we can finally experience the joy of live music again. I cannot wait to see you.”

Previously announced concerts for Dublin and Edinburgh this summer remain unaffected, with the dates falling after the government’s proposed plan to remove all COVID restrictions by June 21.

Michael Kiwanuka will play:

Mon June 28 2021 – DUBLIN Trinity College

Mon August 09 2021 – EDINBURGH Princes Street Gardens

Fri May 06 2022 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun May 08 2022 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Mon May 09 2022 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Wed May 11 2022 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Fri May 13 2022 – BLACKPOOL Empress Ballroom

Sat May 14 2022 – HULL Bonus Arena

Tue May 17 2022 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed May 18 2022 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri May 20 2022 – BRIGHTON Centre

Sat May 21 2022 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Mon May 23 2022 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 25 2022 – LONDON Alexandra Palace